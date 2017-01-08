If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

HOUR 1

1 David Bowie “Fame” (Throwback Track)

2 Irontom “Be Bold Like Elijah” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back”

4 Miike Snow “The Heart Of Me” (X-Effect Debut)

5 You Me At Six “Give”

6 Young The Giant “Silvertongue” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Thorcraft Cobra “ Caught In Between” (The Beatdown 2017 HOF Inductee)

8 Rubblebucket “If U C My Enemies” (X-Effect Debut)

9 The Orwells “They Put A Body In The Bayou”

10 The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”

11 Volbeat “Seal The Deal” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Portugal. The Man “Noise Pollution”

13 SWMRS “Figuring It Out” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Cloud Nothings “Internal World”

15 78 RPM “Best Friend To Enemy” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Fear Of Static “Point Blank” (Local Effect Debut / playing Beauty Bar 2/16)

LOCAL – Lennon Midnight” Russia”

LOCAL – Silversage “Unsteady” (Local Effect Debut / X Ambassadors cover)

1 Adelitas Way “Unbroken” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Fairchild “Start Again” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Capital Cities “Vowels”

4 Matt And Kim ft Soulja Boy & Andrew WK “I’m A Goner”

5 Playboy Manbaby “You Can Be A Fascist Too” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Dams Of The West “Tell The Truth” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Abandoned By Bears “For The Sake Of Nothing”

8 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Run The Jewels ft Kamasi Washington “Thursday In The Danger Room” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Echo Park Social Club “A Girl Like That” (The Beatdown 2016 HOF Tournament Champion)

10 Car Seat Headrest “Drunk Drivers / Killer Whales”

11 David Bowie “Lazarus” (Throwback Track)

12 David Bowie “I’m Afraid Of Americans” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect Spotlight? CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT!

***KEEP IN CONTACT***

Feel free to give feedback & suggestions for X-Effect. Email pauly.kover@cbsradio.com and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, Periscope & Instagram!