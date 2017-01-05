The xx Announce 2017 World Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff
The xx have announced a massive world tour.
The run kicks off on February 8th in Stockholm and will make its way to North America in April beginning with a performance at Coachella.
The group will be touring in support of their new album I See You which will be released on January 13th.
Check out the band’s full tour itinerary below.
February 8 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Hovet
February 10 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum
February 12 – Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
February 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
February 14 – Paris, France @ Zénith
February 15 – Paris, France @ Zénith
February 17 – Strasbourg, France @ Zénith
February 18 – Basel, Switzerland @ St. Jakobshalle
February 20 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
February 21 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier
February 23 – Vienna, Austria @ Marx Halle
February 24 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith
February 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Arena
February 26 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
February 28 – Düsseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
March 1 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
March 2 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
March 4 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpaint Arena
March 5 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
March 6 – Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo Manchester
March 8 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 9 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 10 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 11 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 13 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 14 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 15 – London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
March 17 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpaint Arena
March 23-25 — Bogota, Colombia @ Festival Estereo Picnic
March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza
March 31 – San Isidro, Argentina @ Lollapalooza
April 1 – Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza
April 14 – Indio, California @ Coachella
April 15 – San Francisco, California @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 19 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Mesa Amphitheatre
April 21 – Indio, California @ Coachella
April 23 – Portland, Oregon @ Rose Quarter Memorial Coliseum
April 24 – Seattle, Washington @ WaMu Theater
April 25 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Thunderbird Arena at UBC
April 28 – St. Paul, Minnesota @ The Palace Theatre
April 29 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 1 – Chicago, Illinois @ Aragon Ballroom
May 2 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Masonic Temple Detroit
May 3 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
May 5 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!
May 6 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 8 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom
May 9 – Houston, Texas @ Revention Music Center
May 10 – Austin, Texas @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
May 14 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
May 16 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ Stage AE
May 17 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
May 19 – New York, New York @ Forest Hills Stadium
May 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Echo Beach
May 24 – Montreal, Quebec @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
May 26 – Portland, Maine @ Thompson’s Point
