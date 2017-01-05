Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Beatdown – Volbeat vs The Georgia Flood – VOTE NOW UNTIL 10AM HERE!

January 5, 2017 8:55 PM By Pauly
Filed Under: #TheBeatdown, 2017, alternative, Beatdown, Caught In Between, champion, Hall of Fame, HOF, las vegas, New music, pauly, Pauly Kover, radio, Seal The Deal, Silvertongue, Tell Me What You Want, The Beatdown, The Georgia Flood, Thorcraft Cobra, Vegas, Volbeat, voting, X107.5, x1075, Young The Giant

If you’re not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the Radio.com app on your phone!

It’s all about New Music in THE BEATDOWN weeknights at 9PM on X107.5. We play the NEW songs back-to-back and then YOU get to vote. Winner moves on to the next night against another NEW song with hopes of winning 10 nights in a row & entering The Beatdown Hall Of Fame… Loser hopes for another shot during the Redemption Weekend, which starts Friday, 1/13 at 9PM!

TONIGHT: Challenger #1 Volbeat “Seal The Deal” vs Challenger #2 The Georgia Flood “Tell Me What You Want”

WINNER & NEW CHAMPION: TBD BY YOU! (returning Friday 9PM vs Young The Giant “Silvertongue”)

***VOTING RULES!!! Voting begins at 9PM, the same time the songs are played & the polls will remain opened until 10AM PT. The Beatdown winner will be revealed the following day. Use the poll below to vote as many times as it will let you. If the poll stops you from repeat voting, wait 2 hours, hit REFRESH & continue voting… You can also call 702-791-1075 between 9PM – 10PM to voice your opinion!***

THE BEATDOWN 2017 HOF INDUCTEES: Thorcraft Cobra “Caught In Between” (All HOFers are entered into the end of the year Championship Tournament)

More from Pauly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live