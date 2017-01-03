The TOP Things You Didn’t Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger

ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER’s “Celebrity Apprentice” started last night. And to hype the premiere, Arnold did one of those “25 Things You Didn’t Know About Me” lists for “Us Weekly”. Here are some highlights:

“I was originally meant to play the good guy, Kyle Reese, in 1984’s ‘The Terminator’, with O.J. Simpson playing the Terminator.”

“I have a mini-horse, Whisky, who comes into my house and steals my oatmeal and protein powder.”

“I paint my own Christmas cards.”

“I grew up in Austria without a phone, running water or a flushing toilet.”

“I love shopping at Walmart. I’ve worn jeans from Walmart on a red carpet.”

“When I lived in Munich, I won a stone-lifting contest in a beer hall. The stone weighed 560 pounds.”

Speaking of “Apprentice”, Arnold’s new catchphrase is “You’re terminated. Now get to the chopper.” And you actually DO go to a chopper when you lose. The first contestant to do that was YouTube star CARRIE KEAGAN.