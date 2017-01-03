More Women Got Knocked Up Last Night Than Any Other Day of the Year

Did you get lucky last night? If so, I have some great news or HORRIFYING AND TERRIBLE NEWS, depending on where you are in your life…

The Daily Mail is reporting a new study that suggests that more women get KNOCKED UP on January 2nd than any other day of the year… which was last night… so if you got-it-on, we’re talking to YOU.

Talk about an in depth study, because they even figured out that the most likely MOMENT for a baby to get conceived was 10:36 P.M. last night.

So why is the day after New Year’s so popular?

The researchers say it’s because all the chaos of the holiday season is finally over, couples finally have a moment to themselves in their own bed, they’re still feeling happy and loving after Christmas… then BOOM. Baby.

Since the average pregnancy lasts 38 weeks, that means September 26th is the most likely birthday for all of these new babies.

