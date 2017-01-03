Looking For Work? Distill Centennial Hills WANTS YOU!!

JOB FAIR**JOB FAIR**JOB FAIR

START THE NEW YEAR OFF WITH A NEW JOB – DISTILL CENTENNIAL HILLS IS HIRING TALENTED STAFF

Job Fair Held January 3 – 6 at Distill Summerlin for Bartenders, Servers, Cooks and More

WHO:

Distill, Centennial Hills’ newest neighborhood hangout set to open Jan. 28, is looking to hire more the 40 new qualified team members for immediate employment. Distill Centennial Hills is the latest creation from the owners of Remedy’s Tavern and Elixir and the third Distill location in the valley. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Distill Centennial Hills will feature the same fun atmosphere, house-made cocktails, handcrafted food and VIP gaming club made popular by Distill’s Summerlin and Southern Highlands locations. Committed to giving the best in customer service and appreciation, Distill is looking for only the best applicants for employment. The third Distill location will be located at 6430 N. Durango Drive.

WHAT:

Open positions include:

Gaming Bartenders – at least two years of prior experience as a gaming bartender in local gaming establishment

Cocktail Servers – at least two years of prior experience in a high-volume food service restaurant/bar

Food Runner – at least one year of prior experience as a food runner/ expediter in fast paced, high-volume environment

Line Cooks – at least two years of prior experience as a line cook in a fast paced, high-volume environment

Dishwasher – at least six months of prior experience as a dishwasher in a fast paced, high-volume environment

Bar Back – at least one year of prior experience in a fast paced, high-volume restaurant or bar

WHEN:

January 3 – 6, 2017

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Distill Summerlin

10820 W. Charleston Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89135

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Applicants must bring Health Card, Social Security Card, Driver’s License, Alcohol Awareness and Sheriff’s Card for immediate employment (some cards not applicable for every position). All potential employees must be 21 or older.

ABOUT REMEDY’S, ELIXIR and DISTILL

From Summerlin to Henderson, Remedy’s, Elixir and Distill are Vegas locals’ ‘homes away from home.’ All locations feature fun and casual good times in beautiful and eclectic atmospheres with state-of-the-art gaming, handcrafted cocktails, house-made tavern fare, friendly staff, fun events, two daily happy hours and the ultimate home for sports action. All locations feature the RED Loyalty, a frequent dining program allowing guests to earn points at all RED properties for discounts and promotions. For a full list of events and information, please visit www.remedystavern.com, www.elixirlounge.net or www.distillbar.com.