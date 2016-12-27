The 1975 Share Full O2 Arena Performance

By Radio.com Staff

The 1975 have shared their nearly two-hour headlining set from London’s O2 Arena, thanks in part to our friends at Vevo. For the December 16 performance, the band played 19 song set before returning to the stage for a four song encore.

The Manchester electro-pop band has had quite a year. While 2014 saw the band taking a beating by NME’s music critics—they won the title of Worst Band—2016 saw the foursome playing sold our Arenas around the world and receiving real accolades like nominations for NME’s Best British Band, the Mercury Awards’ Album of the Year, MTV Europe’s Best Alternative Album and four Q Awards for Best Act in the World Today, Best Album, Best Track, and Best Video.

Their album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It has held strong positions in Billboard’s 200 since it’s debut in February 2016.

Watch the full performance below.

Setlist Times:

The 1975 – 00:00:08

Love Me – 00:01:12

UGH! – 00:04:52

Heart Out – 00:08:00

A Change Of Heart – 00:12:45

Robbers – 00:17:47

I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it – 00:22:40

M.O.N.E.Y. – 00:29:43

Undo – 00:33:31

Milk – 00:37:25

Loving Someone – 00:43:10

She’s American – 00:47:33

Please Be Naked – 00:52:17

Lostmyhead – 00:55:51

Somebody Else – 01:00:50

Fallingforyou – 01:11:11

Paris – 01:16:44

Girls – 01:21:35

Sex – 01:26:17

———–

Medicine – 01:31:30

If I Believe You – 01:37:00

Chocolate – 01:43:30

The Sound – 01:47:25