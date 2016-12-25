Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The X-Effect Playlist: 10PM – Midnight – 12/25/2016

December 25, 2016 1:52 PM By Pauly
HOUR 1

1 Locksley “Holiday”

2 The Misfits “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”

3 The Killers “Dirt Sledding”

4 Bad Religion “White Christmas”

5 Adam Sandler “The Chanukah Song 4(updated version)

6 Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”

7 Echo Park Social Club “A Girl Like That” (The Beatdown 2016 HOF Champion Tournament Winner – See the RESULTS)

8 Thorcraft Cobra “ Caught In Between” (current Champion of The Beatdown, returning 1/3/17)

9 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

10 Dropkick Murphys “The Season’s Upon Us”

11 Ben Kweller “It Ain’t Christmas Yet”

12 New Found Glory “Snow”

13 Victorian Halls “This Holiday”

14 Bad Religion “Little Drummer Boy”

15 Best Coast “Christmas And Everyday”

16 Osaka Popstar “Christmas In The Looney Bin”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

1 The Killers ft Jimmy Kimmel “Joel The Lump Of Coal”

2 Ekoh “Elf”

3 Trans Siberian Orchestra “Christmas Eve / Sarajevo”

4 Echo Park Social Club “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”

5 Bad Religion “Father Xmas” (Kinks cover)

6 The Lonely Island “D— In A Box”

7 Lemmy Kilmister, Billy Gibbons & Dave Grohl “Run Rudolph Run”

8 Ben Kweller “Here Comes Santa Claus”

9 Weezer “We Wish You A Merry Christmas”

10 The Crookes “You Bring The Snow”

11 Trapdoor Social “Sunshine” (Runner-Up in The Beatdown HOF Championship Tournament)

12 Blink 182 “I Won’t Be Home For Xmas”

13 Bad Religion “O Come O Come Emmanuel”

14 The Killers “A Great Big Sled”

15 The Misfits “Blue Christmas”

16 Adam Sandler “The Chanukah Song” (original)

