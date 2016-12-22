Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

New Beck Album Arriving ‘Very Soon’

“This record has felt like a lot of freedom." December 22, 2016 7:00 AM
Filed Under: Beck

By Hayden Wright

Beck’s followup to the GRAMMY-winning Morning Phase has kept fans waiting: First, it was set for release in 2015, before it was rescheduled for November 2016. That deadline came and went, leaving many wondering when the new Beck would, well, materialize. The alt-rock icon recently said that the yet-untitled album is coming “very soon” and lifted the lid on what fans can expect, reports NME.

Related: Beck’s ‘Wow’ Remixed by Mexican Institute of Sound

“This record was supposed to come out over the last year, and then I’ve been touring and doing a million other things,” he said.

His followers have already heard “Wow” and “Dreams” from the upcoming release. And Beck has said some of the content was inspired by a summer set he played with The Strokes in 2015.

“It’s a summer night, people have their hands up,” he said. “It’s a communal, celebratory thing. I wanted to take that into the studio, a kind of energy or joy. The thing that wakes you up a little bit.”

“This record has felt like a lot of freedom, as I’ve had time to work things out and try things. I’ll go too far in one direction, then go too far in another. There were a few other ideas that have come out of making this record that are interesting and have pushed me in other directions.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From X107.5

Sign Up Now
New Podcast
Get The App

Listen Live