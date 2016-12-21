It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights at 9PM on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2016!

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES!

All Beatdown HOFers will face each other in a 9 Band Single Elimination Tournament where YOU decide the winners by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com (the POLL below) from 6PM – 10PM PST, the night of the match 2) Calling 702-791-1075 at the time of the match (We’ll put you on-air)

ROUND 1 Continues (Quater-Finals):

TONIGHT, 12/21 8PM – The Upset Victory “Don’t Give Up The Night” (2) vs Katastro “Waste The Night” (7)

WINNER: Katastro “Waste The Night” (returning in Round 2 Thursday, 12/22 9PM vs Trapdoor Social “Sunshine”)

TONIGHT, 12/21 9PM – The Virginmarys “Motherless Land” (3) vs Trapdoor Social “Sunshine” (6)

WINNER: Trapdoor Social “Sunshine” (returning in Round 2 Thursday, 12/22 9PM vs Katastro “Waste The Night”)