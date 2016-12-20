Listen Online - Listen on Smart Phone Radio.com | Mobile App Info

RESULTS ARE IN for The Beatdown HOF Championship Tournament ROUND 1 – 12/20/2016

December 20, 2016 5:55 PM By Pauly
It’s all about NEW MUSIC in THE BEATDOWN w/ Pauly Kover weeknights at 9PM on X107.5 and you have spent the entire year voting for your favorites. Some even won 10 nights in a row, putting them into The Beatdown Hall of Fame and those bands deserve the chance to battle it out to crown the ULTIMATE BEATDOWN CHAMPION of 2016!

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES!

All Beatdown HOFers will face each other in a 9 Band Single Elimination Tournament where YOU decide the winners by voting… 2 WAYS TO VOTE!

1) X1075LasVegas.com (the POLL below) from 6PM – 10PM PST, the night of the match

2) Calling 702-791-1075 at the time of the match (We’ll put you on-air)

ROUND 1 (Quater-Finals):

The Beatdown - Echo Park Social Club vs The Vanity

TONIGHT, 12/20 8PM – Echo Park Social Club “A Girl Like That” (1) vs The Vanity “Are You Going Alone” (8)

WINNER: Echo Park Social Club “A Girl Like That” (returning in Round 2 Thursday, 12/22 8PM vs Switchfoot “Float”)

The Beatdown - Switchfoot vs The Joy Formidable

TONIGHT, 12/20 9PM – Switchfoot “Float” (4) vs The Joy Formidable “The Last Thing On My Mind” (5)

WINNER: Switchfoot “Float” (returning in Round 2 Thursday, 12/22 8PM vs Echo Park Social Club “A Girl Like That”)

